Vande Bharat Express Train Narrowly Escapes Major Mishap After Rocks, Iron Rods Spotted On Railway Track

At approximately 9:55 am today, a deliberate attempt to derail the Udaipur-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express was foiled by alert train operators. The locomotive pilots swiftly applied emergency brakes to avoid a disaster.

Attempt made to derail Udaipur-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express (Image: Twitter/ Incognito)

Bhilwara: A deliberate attempt to derail the Vande Bharat Express in Rajasthan was narrowly averted when alert train operators spotted a large number of stones placed on the railway tracks. Railway staff swiftly cleared the tracks, averting a major disaster. However, the incident raises serious concerns about a possible conspiracy to sabotage the Udaipur-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express near Bhilwara, as per a report carried by AsiaNet Newsable.

The incident is a reminder of the need for heightened security measures for high-speed trains in India. It is also a call for the authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The Railway Police and local law enforcement authorities are currently investigating the incident, which is a serious security concern. The placement of stones and rods on the tracks suggests a possible conspiracy to sabotage the high-speed train.

