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Rail coach factory in Punjabs Kapurthala rolls out its first Vande Bharat Express Train

Rail coach factory in Punjab’s Kapurthala rolls out its first Vande Bharat Express Train

The Rail Coach Factory in Punjab's Kapurthala has developed its first indegenously manufactured Vande Bharat train. It will be incorporated in the Indian Railways at the end of this month. Earlier, the train was designed and developed in Chennai

The train will be handed over for operations by the end of the month.

In a major boost to indigenous manufacturing in the field of railways, the Rail Coach Factory Kapurthala, Punjab, has successfully produced its first Vande Bharat Express train. The upgraded 16-coach-long train is now in the final stage and ready for induction into service.

The train will be handed over for operations by the end of the month. This will be a milestone in the expansion of advanced train manufacturing capabilities in the country.

Here is all you need to know about it.

First indigenously manufactured Vande Bharat Express train

The Rail Coach Factory (RCF) in Kapurthala, Punjab, has produced its first Vande Bharat Express train, which will be inducted into the fleet of railways by the end of this month. This is the first time that Vande Bharat coaches are being manufactured in the factory.

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RCF Deputy General Manager Aman Kumar said the upgraded 16-coach train is in the final stages and ready for induction into the service of the nation. Notably, the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai was the place where the Vande Bharat train was originally

designed and developed.

The announcement was made during a Punjab tour of a 14-member media delegation from Chhattisgarh of the factory. During the visit, visitors witnessed the end-to-end coach manufacturing process while gaining first-hand insight into how a modern railway coach is built, from raw steel to a fully equipped, passenger-ready unit.

The latest version of Vande Bharat coaches

While interacting with the visiting delegation, deputy manager Aman Kumar elaborated on the technological advancements and continuous innovations incorporated in the latest version of Vande Bharat coaches.

The move to the Kapurthala factory is expected to significantly enhance the production capacity of the Indian Railways.

Worm found in the food of Vande Bharat train

In the most recent case, a worm was found in the food served onboard the Patna-Tatanagar Vande Bharat, which occurred on March 15. Following the incident, the Ministry of Railways has taken strict action against the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) that was responsible for providing the food onboard the train.

In a letter dated March 25 to the IRCTC Chairman, the Railway Board said a passenger complaint about a worm found in food served on Train No. 21896 PNBE–TATA Vande Bharat Express on March 15, 2026, has been taken very seriously. Following the investigation, a fine of Rs 10 lakh has been imposed on IRCTC.

“Considering the gravity of the lapses, the Competent Authority has decided to impose a fine of Rs. 10,00,000 (10 lakhs) on IRCTC for such deficiency in services. The letter further read, “Further, IRCTC is advised to ensure strict monitoring of onboard services so as to prevent any such incident in the future.”

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