Vande Bharat Express trains: Top 5 underrated travel destinations which can be reached through high-speed rail | Explore full list here

Discover 5 underrated Indian travel destinations now easily accessible via the high-speed Vande Bharat Express network, blending comfort with scenic exploration.

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Vande Bharat Express trains: As of May 2026, there are more than 160 Vande Bharat trains running across the country, touching every nook and corner of the massive landmass. Multiple parts of the country which earlier took days to reach can now be reached in hours with the help of Vande Bharat Express trains. More importantly, there are several underrated travel destinations which were earlier seen as far flung but now are within the reach of railways.

The Vande Bharat Express network has transformed rail travel across India, blending modern speed with comfort to connect major cultural, spiritual and historical hubs. These semi-high-speed trains offer a premium experience, allowing travelers to reach iconic destinations with ease and efficiency. Here are five top tourist destinations served by the Vande Bharat network:

1. Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh)

The “City of Lights” is one of the world’s oldest living cities, renowned for its spiritual ghats and the iconic Ganga Aarti.

Train Name: New Delhi–Varanasi Vande Bharat Express

Train Number: 22436 (Return: 22435)

2. Katra / Vaishno Devi (Jammu & Kashmir)

Katra is the base camp for pilgrims trekking to the holy Vaishno Devi shrine, nestled in the Trikuta Mountains.

Train Name: New Delhi–Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express

Train Number: 22439 (Return: 22440)

Also read: Indian Railways revises Coimbatore-Bengaluru Vande Bharat express timings and schedule: Check updated route details

3. Mysuru (Karnataka)

A city of palaces and heritage, Mysuru is famous for its grand Mysore Palace and vibrant cultural festivals.

Train Name: MGR Chennai Central–Mysuru Vande Bharat Express

Train Number: 20607 (Return: 20608)

4. Puri (Odisha)

A premier coastal destination known for the Jagannath Temple and its golden beaches along the Bay of Bengal.

Train Name: Howrah–Puri Vande Bharat Express

Train Number: 22895 (Return: 22896)

5. Goa (Madgaon)

Although not an under rated destination, Goa is famous for its pristine beaches, Portuguese-style architecture, and lively culture. With Mumbai CSMT–Madgaon Vande Bharat Express, Goa is now easily accessible via the scenic Konkan route.

Train Name: Mumbai CSMT–Madgaon Vande Bharat Express

Train Number: 22229 (Return: 22230)

Vande Bharat sleeper service between Bengaluru and Mumbai likely to start soon: Ashwini Vaishnaw

In a related development, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the much-awaited Vande Bharat Sleeper service between Bengaluru and Mumbai is expected to commence soon. The minister made the announcement while virtually flagging off a new express train between Bengaluru and Mumbai.

“Long-pending demands of South & North Karnataka are now being fulfilled. Further, the Vande Bharat Sleeper service between Bengaluru and Mumbai is expected to start soon,” Vaishnaw stated.