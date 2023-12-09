Vande Bharat Express To Connect UP & Bihar To Ayodhya: Route Details Here

For devotees in Bihar, the Vande Bharat Express promises a faster and more convenient way to reach Ayodhya, facilitating their pilgrimage to the revered Ram Temple.

Vande Bharat Express Update: Get ready, devotees! The Indian Railways is set to unveil a revolutionary travel experience for those hoping to visit the holy city of Ayodhya and the vibrant capital of Lucknow. The much-awaited Vande Bharat Express will soon connect Patna, Ayodhya, and Lucknow, offering a comfortable and swift journey like never before, as per a report covered in Dainik Jagran.

Vande Bharat Express To Connect Patna, Ayodhya & Lucknow: Route Details

The high-speed train is not just about convenience; it’s a strategic move aimed at accommodating the anticipated influx of devotees expected after the Ram Temple inauguration in January 2024. With a stop at Ayodhya itself, the journey becomes a seamless pilgrimage experience. Additionally, a potential halt at Arrah Junction in Bihar further expands its reach, making this train accessible to a wider range of pilgrims.

