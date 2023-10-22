Home

News

Vande Bharat Festival Special Train: Patna To Get Special Vande Bharat Express Tains For Chhath Festival; Check Details Here

Vande Bharat Festival Special Train: Patna To Get Special Vande Bharat Express Tains For Chhath Festival; Check Details Here

To meet the expected demand, the Indian Railways has announced a series of special trains. These trains will run on some of the busiest routes in the country, including those to the eastern and northeastern regions.

Vande Bharat Express update: Indian Railways is gearing up to launch a special Vande Bharat Express service between Delhi and Patna for the upcoming Diwali and Chhath holiday season. The train will be a great option for passengers looking for a comfortable and efficient way to travel between the two cities. The festive season is here, and with it comes the annual rush of passengers traveling to their hometowns and villages to celebrate with their loved ones. In India, the railways are the most popular mode of transportation during this time, and this year is no different, as per a report carried by Dainik Jagran.

Trending Now

Vande Bharat Express Trains For Festive Season

To meet the expected demand, the Indian Railways has announced a series of special trains. These trains will run on some of the busiest routes in the country, including those to the eastern and northeastern regions.

You may like to read

Currently, there are six regular Vande Bharat Express trains running from Delhi to Varanasi, Katra, Amb Andaura (Himachal Pradesh), Ajmer, Dehradun, and Rani Kamlapati (Bhopal). All of these trains run only six days a week, so there is no shortage of available rakes for special trains.

Special Vande Bharat Express Trains To Patna

The special Vande Bharat Express trains to Patna would run for five days, from October 24 to 28. The journey from Delhi to Patna takes about 11.30 hours on the Rajdhani Express, but would be reduced to about 10 hours on the Vande Bharat Express. The regular Vande Bharat Express trains take about eight hours to travel from Delhi to Varanasi, which is the longest route currently served by the service.

The addition of special Vande Bharat Express trains to Patna is a welcome development for passengers in the region. The Vande Bharat Express is a high-speed train that offers a comfortable and efficient travel experience.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES