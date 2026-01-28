Home

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Big Update: Indian Railways to serve non-vegetarian meals onboard from..., Officials say...

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Big Update: Indian Railways to serve non-vegetarian meals onboard from…, Officials say…

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has witnessed a major transformation in the last 11-12 years under the Modi government. From 100 percent electrification of tracks to redevelopment of railways stations, the government has implemented a slew of initiatives that have made the travelling experience of the passengers convenient and comfortable. Recently, the authorities have introduced the country’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train that operates between Howrah in West Bengal and Kamakhya in Assam.

It is important to note that the meals served currently on this train do not include non-vegetarian items. However, according to the reports, the Eastern Railway will soon start serving non-vegetarian food as well. It is reported that the decision was taken at the request of the BJP’s West Bengal unit.

As per The Telegraph, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar has reportedly spoken to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and requested him to introduce non-vegetarian meal options on the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express. The Railway Minister assured him that non-vegetarian food would be made available to passengers soon and that an official notification would be issued within the next two to three days.

Here are some of the key details:

A decision has been taken to serve non-vegetarian food on the Howrah–Guwahati (Kamakhya) Vande Bharat Sleeper Express.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated this sleeper version of Vande Bharat on January 17

The commercial operations of the Vande Bharat sleeper train began on January 22.

Even before its launch, the train had become controversial, as the Trinamool Congress attacked the BJP over the decision to serve only vegetarian food.

Whether in Bengal or Assam, non-vegetarian food is deeply rooted in the culture of both states.

Fish, meat, and eggs are staple foods and are consumed almost daily.

More importantly, there is no restriction on non-vegetarian food for devotees visiting Kali temples or the Kamakhya Temple.

Official confirmation from Railways

According to news agency PTI, citing Eastern Railway officials, the non-vegetarian dishes will be introduced on this train soon. Notably, the Trinamool Congress had earlier claimed on social media that the policy of serving only vegetarian food was an attack on Bengali food habits. Majumdar, the MP from Balurghat, told The Telegraph that the train has only recently been launched and not all services can begin on day one.

