Thiruvananthapuram: An Air India Express flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Saudi Arabia had to make an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram international airport on Saturday after a crack in the windshield of the aircraft was detected.Also Read - International Flights: Air India Announces Weekly Flights From Delhi to Kathmandu | Check Schedule Here

Speaking to PTI, an official informed that the flight took off from Thiruvananthapuram at around 7.52 am, however, soon the pilots noticed that the windshield of the airplane had cracks, prompting them to take an u-turn for an emergency landing at 8:50 AM. Also Read - Air India to Double Flights to US From August Amid Huge Rush of Students. Details Here

Fortunately, all the crew members, including the pilots, are safe. The plane had no passengers, due to COVID-19 induced restrictions on international travel to certain destinations, and was only carrying cargo and a crew of eight. Also Read - International Flights: Etihad Airways Suspends Flight Services From India to UAE Till Further Notice

C V Ravindran, the Director of Thiruvananthapuram Airport informed,”The flight was going to return from Damman in Saudi Arabia with Indian passengers as part of the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’. Had the crack been detected in the pre-flight check, the plane would not have taken off and therefore, it must have happened during take-off or while cruising.”

(With PTI Inputs)