Vande Bharat Mission Latest News: Over 3.5 lakh passengers have returned to India under the Vande Bharat Mission, the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Saturday as it gears up to begin phase 6 of the mission from September 1.

"Over 3.5 lakh stranded Indians have been repatriated with the help of Air India Express and Air India under Vande Bharat Mission", the Civil Aviation Ministry said today.

Notably, the ministry had launched the mission from May 7 to bring back Indian nationals stuck in various countries due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Currently, phase 5 of the mission is going on, which started on August 1 and will end on August 31, a day before the sixth phase begins.

On August 7, an Air India Express flight operating under the mission, had crashed at the Kozhikode International Airport, where it had arrived from Dubai. A total of 18 people-2 pilots and 16 passengers-died in the crash, which was India’s worst aviation disaster in a decade.

“The mission will continue”, the ministry had stressed then, adding that repatriation fights won’t have any problem.