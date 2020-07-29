International Flights Latest News: As the Central government’s Vande Bharat Mission phase 5 is all set to begin from August 1 and the designated airlines have already opened bookings, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Wednesday urged the passengers not to pay more fare to travel agents while booking these flights. Also Read - NRI in Germany Sues Modi Government And Air India to Get Seat on Flight Back Home to Kerala

The Ministry said that the passengers should not pay more than the fares mentioned on Air India’s website. Also Read - Vande Bharat Mission Phase 5 Full Schedule: India, Australia Flights to Start From August 3, Booking Begins Today From 10 AM

“Passengers booking tickets for #VBM flights through travel agents, may please note that they should not pay more than the fares mentioned on the Air India website. Passengers facing issues of overcharging by travel agents may write to gmsm@airindia.in,” the ministry said on Twitter. Also Read - Under Vande Bharat Mission Phase 5, Air India Opens Booking For Flights to US, UK | Check Travel Schedule, Other Details Here

The statement from the government comes as Air India and Air India Express have opened bookings for international flights under Vande Bharat Mission phase 5.

Air India on Tuesday opened bookings for flights to the US. These US-bound flights started operation from 29 July till August 30 under the fifth phase of the Vande Bharat Mission. These flights will take passengers from major Indian cities including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, Kochi and Bengaluru.

Notably, the scheduled international passenger flights are still suspended in the country since March 23 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, the Central government said that Air India will be operating 30 flights a week to the US (New York, Chicago, Washington, New Jersey and San Francisco), four flights a week to Germany (Frankfurt) and three flights a week to France (Paris) between July 22 and August 31.

The development comes as the country on July 16 established bilateral air bubbles with countries like the US, Germany and France that allows airlines of both the countries in the pact to operate special international charter flights.