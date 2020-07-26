Vande Bharat Mission Phase 5 Latest News: A day after making the announcement that the phase 5 of Vande Bharat Mission will start from August 1, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday said that India will connect with US, Canada, Qatar, Oman, UAE, Singapore, UK, Frankfurt, Paris, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, New Zealand , Philippines and more countries. Also Read - No One Will be Left Behind, Tweets Hardeep Singh Puri On Vande Bharat Mission Phase 5

Taking to Twitter, Puri said that more destinations and flights will be added as this phase progresses.

"Among other destinations, phase 5 will connect India with USA, Canada, Qatar, Oman, UAE, Singapore, UK, Frankfurt, Paris, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, New Zealand, Philippines and more countries. Like we did earlier, more destinations and flights will be added as this phase progresses," he said on Twitter.

Saying that over 814K stranded Indians have returned to the country under Vande Bharat Mission since May 6, he said India is preparing to bring back more Indians under the Phase 5 from August 1.

“More than 814K stranded Indians have returned through various means under VBM since 6 May 2020, out of which more than 270K returned on flights from 53 countries. Now, we prepare to dovetail Phase-4 of VBM into Phase-5 from 1st August 2020 & bring back more Indian citizens,” he added.

Soon after the Phase 5 of Vande Bharat Mission starts, Air India and other designatioed airlines will start booking tickets.

“Details about ticket bookings will be shared by @airindiain @FlyWithIX & other airlines shortly. It is our earnest effort to reach out to every stranded and distressed Indian and facilitate their evacuation and outbound travel. I request you to kindly exercise patience and bear with us,” he added.

Notably, the 5th phase of ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ will begin from August 1 till 31 to repatriate Indians stranded abroad.