Jail up to 3 years for insulting Vande Mataram: Amit Shah to introduce Bill in Parliament Monsoon Session

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that instead of welcoming the move and celebrating 150 years of Vande Mataram, the Congress has a problem with it.

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Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi: The Modi government is likely to bring a bill in the Rajya Sabha to make any obstruction or insult to the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ a criminal offence on Monday, the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. The Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, has been listed in the agenda of the Rajya Sabha for Monday, with Home Minister Amit Shah set to introduce the bill.

The bill will amend the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, which makes desecration of or disrespect toward the country’s national symbols – including the national flag, the Constitution, and the national anthem – a criminal offence, carrying a punishment of up to three years’ imprisonment.

The bill seeks to give ‘Vande Mataram’, the national song, the same statutory protection as the national anthem, ‘Jana Gana Mana’. According to the provisions of the bill, any act causing obstruction in the singing of the national song or causing insult to it in any form would be made punishable.

The government’s push to accord the national song the same status as the national anthem comes amid the year-long celebrations of the 150th anniversary of ‘Vande Mataram’. Earlier, the Union home ministry had written to all the states, making the playing or singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ mandatory at all official events where ‘Jana Gana Mana’ is sung.

BJP slams Cong for opposing bill giving statutory protection to Vande Mataram

The BJP has criticised the Congress for allegedly opposing the Centre’s move to table a Bill that provides for punishment for insulting or obstructing the mandatory singing of Vande Mataram at official events, in the upcoming Parliament session.

The saffron party said the Congress has historically shown disrespect towards the national song.

The government has listed the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill — which seeks to give the national song Vande Mataram the same statutory protection as the national anthem Jana Gana Mana — for introduction in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session beginning July 20.

A bulletin issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat said the Bill has been listed for introduction, consideration and passing.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that instead of welcoming the move and celebrating 150 years of Vande Mataram, the Congress has a problem with it.

“Congress and its ecosystem hate Vande Mataram. The government is bringing the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act in order to give Vande Mataram, as the national song, the same respect given to the national flag and the national anthem. But instead of welcoming this, instead of celebrating the 150 years of Vande Mataram, Congress has a problem with it,” he said in a video statement.