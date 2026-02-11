Home

Vande Bharat Big Update: Railway Board approves new Vande Bharat train connecting two major cities- Check route, stoppages, fare

It is important to note that the national transporter has decided to discontinue the services of two Vande Bharat Express trains from this week after the introduction of Udaipur-Asarwa (Ahmedabad) Vande Bharat train.

Railway Board approves new Vande Bharat train connecting two major cities

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Ministry of Railways has given approval for a new Vande Bharat Express train service. The new Vande Bharat train will connect Rajasthan with Gujarat. The train will be maintained and operated by the North Western Railway (NWR) zone. Experts are of the opinion that it will further transform the regional connectivity in the state and boost the economy. The new semi-high speed train will run between Udaipur and Asarwa (Ahmedabad).

The NWR, in a statement, said, “For the convenience of passengers, the Railway Board has approved the Udaipur City-Asarwa (Ahmedabad) Vande Bharat train.”

Here are some of the key details:

The Udaipur City-Asarwa (Ahmedabad)-Udaipur City Vande Bharat Express train will operate six days a week (except Tuesdays).

The train number 26963 Udaipur City-Asarwa (Ahmedabad) Vande Bharat Express will depart Udaipur City at 6:10 AM

According to the railways, the train will arrive at Asarwa at 10:25 AM.

Train number 26964, the Asarwa (Ahmedabad)-Udaipur City Vande Bharat Express, will depart Asarwa at 17:45 PM and arrive at Udaipur City at 22:00 PM.

Udaipur-Asarwa (Ahmedabad) Vande Bharat train will stop at Zawar, Dungarpur, and Himmat Nagar stations.

The Udaipur-Asarwa (Ahmedabad)Vande Bharat Express can run up to a maximum speed of 160 kmph.

The train offers passengers a faster, more comfortable, and premium travel experience.

It is important to note that the national transporter has decided to discontinue the services of two Vande Bharat Express trains from this week after the introduction of Udaipur-Asarwa (Ahmedabad) Vande Bharat train. These two Vande Bharat Express trains run on the Udaipur City–Agra Cantt and Udaipur City–Jaipur routes.

In a statement, the NWR said, “Train No. 20981/82 (Udaipur City–Agra Cantt–Udaipur City) Vande Bharat Express will not be operated from February 15, 2026, while Train No. 20979/80 (Udaipur City–Jaipur–Udaipur City) Vande Bharat Express will not run from February 14, 2026.”

