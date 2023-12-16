Vande Bharat, Shatabdi Passengers To Enjoy Special Soup Made From Punjab’s Tomatoes

Punjab Agro has collaborated with Indian Railways to supply the soup concentrate in Vande Bharat and Shatabdi trains. Punjab Agro procures 10,000 metric tonnes of tomatoes from state farmers and has recently come up with its tomato soup concentrate.

New Delhi: Passengers of Shatabdi and Vande Bharat Express trains can soon enjoy special tangy tomato soup specially sourced from Punjab. The soup will be prepared using special tomatoes from Punjab known for their dark red colour. Punjab Agro is tying up with Indian Railways to supply the soup concentrate. The agri-processing organisation of the state government, Punjab Agro procures 10,000 metric tonnes of tomatoes from state farmers and has recently come up with its tomato soup concentrate.

According to Punjab Agro General Manager Ranbir Singh right now the organisation is supplying its tomato soup concentrate in Delhi to Chandigarh Shatabdi and Delhi to Varanasi and Delhi to Katra Vande Bharat Express trains.

“The concentrate won us accolades from so many quarters that we decided to push the soup in the Indian Railways. For now, they have allowed us to supply it for Delhi to Chandigarh Shatabdi and Delhi to Varanasi and Delhi to Katra Vande Bharat Express trains,” Singh said.

Notably, Punjab Agro is selling its tomato soup concentrate at the rate of 200 gm for Rs 90 and with it, 15-20 cups of soup can be made.

“We are only using acetic acid for preservation,” Ranbir Singh said.

