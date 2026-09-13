Vande Bharat Sleeper: All about the 16-coach train, its speed, features, routes and Kavach trial

A 16-coach Vande Bharat sleeper train successfully underwent a high-speed trial of the indigenous Kavach automatic train protection system on the Hazrat Nizamuddin-Palwal route. The train was tested at an operational speed of up to 160 kmph, Navbharat Times reported.
Northern Railway conducted the trial on Sunday to assess the system’s performance at high speeds while avoiding disruption to daily train services. Officials said the trial was successful and communication between the loco pilot and the station worked properly.
The train reportedly completed the nearly 50-km journey from Hazrat Nizamuddin to Palwal in roughly 40 minutes. It departed at around 1.38 pm, arrived in Palwal at 2.21 pm, and returned to Delhi at 3.32 pm. The train could not run at 160 kmph throughout the stretch; however, due to ongoing work on the Faridabad main line. It used a loop line instead, with its speed reduced near Faridabad station.
The Vande Bharat Sleeper is designed as a semi-high-speed train. It is a fully air-conditioned train for travelling long-distance and overnight journeys. The standard train has 16 coaches, including 11 AC three-tier coaches, four AC two-tier coaches and one First AC coach. It comes with a total capacity of 823 passengers.
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The train has a design speed of 180 kmph and can go up to 160 kmph, subject to the speed limits and infrastructure of the route, according to a release shared by the Press Information Bureau.
The sleeper train is equipped with premium features to improve the travelling experience of passengers. It has similar features to the standard Vande Bharat Chair Car but has a host of added facilities such as automatic doors, better berths, charging points, reading lights and modern passenger information systems. The First AC coach of the sleeper train also offers shower facilities. BEML, which manufactures the trainsets, said the Vande Bharat Sleeper has been designed and manufactured in India to provide a faster and more comfortable journey for long-distance travel.
The first Vande Bharat Sleeper service began commercial operations in January 2026 on the Howrah-Kamakhya route.
Indian Railways plans to expand the Vande Bharat Sleeper fleet by deploying the trains on additional long-distance routes. BEML is developing and supplying 10 trainsets, while further units are reportedly in the pipeline from other manufacturers and production facilities.
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A Vande Bharat Sleeper service between KSR Bengaluru and Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus has been approved. However, further details, such as the schedule and fares, are to be announced, the Free Press Journal reported.
BEML has reportedly secured an additional order worth about Rs 180.60 crore from Integral Coach Factory in September 2026 for manufacturing and supplying Vande Bharat Sleeper trainsets.
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