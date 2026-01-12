Home

Vande Bharat Sleeper train: Indian Railways announces ticket prices, no RAC policy, facilities for express trains, check details here

The train has no RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation), no waiting list, and will allow only confirmed tickets.

The Indian Railways is all set to bring the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express trains from this year. The new long-distance service express train will help passengers to cover their journeys faster and with greater comfort. This train may serve as a better option over the traditional sleeper service trains and expensive air-conditioned trains. Here, we bring the complete details about the Vande Bharat Sleeper ticket price, facilities, no RAC and no waiting list policy.

Vande Bharat Sleeper Ticket Price

The base fares for AC 3-Tier are Rs. 2.4 per kilometre, AC 2-Tier is Rs. 3.1 per kilometre, and AC First Class is Rs. 3.8 per kilometre. The overall facilities, including the train’s faster speed and smoother ride, are expected to be better in comparison to the traditional trains. However, the rates are most likely to be greater than those of Rajdhani trains. The Howrah-Guwahati Vande Bharat Sleeper is the first Vande Bharat Sleeper Express train.

Indian Railways introduce Sleeper Vande Bharat Train

The new Sleeper Vande Bharat Express train is getting introduced so as to help the passengers who prefer quick train journeys over the traditional ones. The Union Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, had announced that the first Sleeper Vande Bharat Express train will be running between Kolkata and Guwahati from January 17, i.e., Saturday. In addition, the Vande Bharat Sleeper trains will offer more comfort to the travellers. The sleeper train is expected to have modern and lively interiors, with a reduced travel time for the passengers. The train has no RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation), no waiting list, and will allow only confirmed tickets.

Facilities expected in Sleeper Vande Bharat Express

The Sleeper Vande Bharat Express will have additional features like better sleeper coaches, safety systems, and modern facilities, while ensuring affordability. The train will be an amalgamation of speed and comfort.

