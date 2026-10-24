Indian Railways will flag off Uttar Pradesh’s first Sleeper Vande Bharat Express on October 31, connecting Varanasi, and New Delhi via an overnight high-speed service. Ticket bookings for the country’s second sleeper variant of the semi-high-speed train are slated to open on October 27, 2026.
The train will leave Varanasi and head to New Delhi, stopping at Prayagraj and Kanpur on the way. So far, every Vande Bharat has been a chair car service. Now passengers get a sleeper version with modern amenities.
Operating overnight between Varanasi and New Delhi, the new sleeper train offers a major convenience for passengers wanting to board in the evening and wake up at their destination early the next morning.
Pending final clearance from the Railway Board, preparations are in full swing amid strong passenger interest. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw are likely to preside over the launch ceremony.
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Varanasi-Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Based on the base fare per kilometer fixed by the Railways, the estimated total fare from Varanasi to New Delhi, i.e., including super fast charge, GST and catering, can be as follows.
The estimated total fare for the third AC coach is between 2,050 to Rs 2,150, while the estimated total fare for the second AC is for Rs 2,550 to Rs 2,650. Finally, the estimated total fare for the first AC coach is between Rs 3,150 to Rs 3,250.
According to the proposed timetable, the overnight service will run through the night to ensure passengers reach their destination in time for morning schedules.
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Train number 7421 Varanasi will depart from Varanasi at 8:50 pm. It will arrive at Prayagraj at 10:35 pm and depart from there at 10:40 pm. It will make another stop at Kanpur Central at 12:20 am, departing from there at 12:45 am. Finally, it will reach New Delhi at 6:55 am the next morning.
The train will leave from New Delhi at 9:40 while it will arrive at Prayagraj at 4:45 am and leave at 4:50 am. At Varanasi station, it will arrive at 6:45 am.
Equipped with 16 state-of-the-art LHB air-conditioned coaches, the new Varanasi–New Delhi Sleeper Vande Bharat Express offers a total capacity of approximately 823 passengers. The train composition features 11 3AC coaches, 4 2AC coaches, and 1 First AC coach. Primary maintenance will be based in Varanasi, while Prayagraj and Kanpur Central serve as technical water-refilling halts.
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