Vande Bharat Special Train Connecting New Delhi And Patna Junction For Diwali And Chhath Puja Commences

The Vande Bharat Express, India's first semi-high-speed train, has started its operations between New Delhi and Patna on November 11, 2023. The train will cover a distance of 1000 km in just 11 hours and 35 minutes, making it the second fastest train on the route after the New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express and the New Delhi-Howrah Duronto Express.

Vande Bharat Express trains: Indian Railways is all set to commence the operation of its first long-distance (i.e., more than 900 km) semi-high-speed train, the Vande Bharat Express, between New Delhi and Patna today, November 11, 2023. This is great news for passengers who have yet to reach their hometown in the wake of the Diwali festival.

The Vande Bharat Express is a state-of-the-art train that offers passengers a comfortable and fast travel experience. The Vande Bharat Express will initially run as a special train between New Delhi and Patna on selected days. However, Indian Railways is planning to make it a regular train in the future.

The Vande Bharat Express, India’s first semi-high-speed train, has started its operations between New Delhi and Patna on November 11, 2023. The train will cover a distance of 1000 km in just 11 hours and 35 minutes, making it the second fastest train on the route after the New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express and the New Delhi-Howrah Duronto Express. It should also be noted that both trains cover the same distance in 11:55 hrs and 12:15 hrs, respectively.

Vande Bharat Express To Operate On Selected Days Between New Delhi and Patna

The Vande Bharat Express, India’s first semi-high-speed train, commenced operation between New Delhi and Patna on November 11, 2023. However, the train will initially run as a special train on selected days only.

From New Delhi railway station, the train will depart on November 11, 14, and 16. While on its return journey, the train will leave Patna Junction railway station on November 12, 15, and 17, 2023.

