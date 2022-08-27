IRCTC Update: India’s Vande Bharat Express train, a semi-high-speed train manufactured at Integral Coach Factory, breached the 180 kmph speed limit during a test run. The preliminary check-up of the Vande Bharat train was conducted on the Kota-Nagda railway section at various speed levels.Also Read - 'Vande Mataram' Reverberates in Stadium As 1 Lakh Fans Sing With AR Rahman at IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony | Watch

“VandeBharat-2 speed trial started between Kota-Nagda section at 120/130/150 and 180 Kmph,” Union Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw tweeted.

#WATCH | Trial run on 3rd rake of Vande Bharat undertaken in Kota-Nagda section (Video source: Indian Railways) pic.twitter.com/26jLDpLBui — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2022

Superior ride quality.

Look at the glass. Stable at 180 kmph speed.#VandeBharat-2 pic.twitter.com/uYdHhCrDpy — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) August 26, 2022

The team of RDSO (Research, Design and Standards Organisation) has conducted detailed oscillation trials of a prototype rake of 16 coaches of the train set with a maximum test speed of 180 kmph with a newly designed Vande Bharat train set.

Various phases of trials were conducted in Kota Division. Phase I trial between Kota and Ghat ka Barana, Second Ghat Ka Barana and Kota, Third trial non-recording on the down line between Kurlasi and Ramganj Mandi, Fourth and Fifth trial on the down line between Kurlasi and Ramganj Mandi and Sixth trial on the down line between Kurlasi and Ramganj Mandi and Laban was done on the down line.

During this time, the speed touched the speed of 180 kmph at many places. Vande Bharat train is completely manufactured in India. It is a semi-high-speed train. Vande Bharat train is a self-propelled engine train, that is, it does not have a separate engine. It has automatic doors and air-conditioned chair car coaches and a revolving chair which can rotate up to 180 degrees.