New Delhi: As the 71st Republic Day is being celebrated across the country with fervour, a breathtaking video of ITBP personnel hosting the National Flag has impressed social media. In the backdrop of snow, the tricolour can be seen flying as the soldiers trudge ahead with their footsteps leaving their imprint on thick snow.

Here’s the video:

#WATCH Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel with the national flag celebrating Republic Day at 17000 feet in snow today. The temperature in Ladakh at present is minus 20 degrees Celsius. ‘Himveers’ chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’. pic.twitter.com/ANCe8txnFI — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

The temperature of Ladakh was recorded minus 20-degree Celsius on Sunday.

The ITBP guards the India-Tibet border from Karakoram Pass in Ladakh to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh. ITBPF is a specialised mountain force and most of the officers and men are professionally trained mountaineers and skiers. Being the first responder for natural disaster, ITBPF has been carrying out numerous rescue and relief operations across the country.