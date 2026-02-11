Home

News

Vande Mataram New Guidelines: Modi government mandates full six-verse version of Vande Mataram on THESE occasions

If both "Vande Mataram" and the national anthem "Jana Gana Mana" are presented at an event, "Vande Mataram" will be performed first, followed by "Jana Gana Mana."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Union Home Ministry has taken an important decision regarding “Vande Mataram.” The Modi government has now mandated the full six-verse version of the national song “Vande Mataram” (which runs for 3 minutes and 10 seconds) to be played or sung on several official occasions. As per the media reports, the order was issued on January 28, 2026, and spans 10 pages. The directive has been sent to all states, union territories, ministries, and constitutional bodies.

On these occasions the Vande Mataram song will be played fully:

At the time of hoisting the national flag.

On the arrival and departure of the president at any official event.

Before and after an address delivered in the name of the president.

On the arrival and departure of the governor or lieutenant governor, and before and after their speeches.

It is important to note that if both “Vande Mataram” and the national anthem “Jana Gana Mana” are presented at an event, “Vande Mataram” will be performed first, followed by “Jana Gana Mana.” During this time, all those present must stand in an attentive posture.

Why Is It Mandatory to Stand During ‘Vande Mataram’?

Listeners must stand as a mark of respect when the full official version is played or sung, the ministry said in its statement. However, if the song is part of a newsreel, documentary, or film, the audience will not be expected to stand in order to avoid any disruption to the program.

Vande Mataram Full Version

Vande Mataram.

Sujalaam suphalaam malayaja sheetalaam,

Shasya shyaamalaam Mataram.

Vande Mataram. (1)

Shubhra jyotsna pulakita yaamineem,

Phulla kusumita drumadala shobhineem,

Suhaasineem sumadhura bhaashineem,

Sukhadaam varadaam Mataram.

Vande Mataram. (2)

Koti-koti kanth kal-kal ninaad karaale,

Koti-koti bhujai dhrut khar-karavaale,

Ke bole Maa tumi abale?

Bahubal dhaarineem namaami taarineem,

Ripudal vaarineem Mataram.

Vande Mataram. (3)

Tumi vidya, tumi dharma,

Tumi hridaya, tumi marma,

Tvam hi praanah shareere,

Baahute tumi Maa shakti,

Hridaye tumi Maa bhakti,

Tomarei pratimaa gadi mandire-mandire.

Vande Mataram. (4)

Tvam hi Durga dashapraharan dhaarini,

Kamala kamal-dal vihaarini,

Vaani vidya daayini,

Namaami tvaam, namaami kamalaam,

Amalaam atulaam, sujalaam suphalaam Mataram.

Vande Mataram. (5)

Shyaamalaam saralaam susmitaam bhooshitaam,

Dharaneem bharaneem Mataram.

Vande Mataram. (6)

What Was the Protocol Until Now?

There was no officially defined protocol for the rendition of “Vande Mataram” until now. However, clear rules regarding the tune, duration, and presentation of the national anthem “Jana Gana Mana” were already in place. As per the Modi government, the objective of the new rules is to enhance respect for both the national song and the national anthem, and to bring uniformity to their presentation.

