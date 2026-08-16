Vande Mataram Row: BJP files complaint against Sonia Gandhi, demands apology

The BJP leaders demanded action against Sonia Gandhi, claiming that the controversy had offended sentiments linked to Vande Mataram.

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Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge speak with a party worker during the rendition of Vande Mataram at the 80th Independence Day celebrations at Congress headquarters in New Delhi. ANI

The Vande Mataram row took another turn on Sunday, with the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders filing a complaint against senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, officials said.

The complaint lodged at Urva police station comes amid a political row over remarks and events linked to the national song, with BJP leaders accusing Gandhi of conduct that they said was inappropriate in relation to Vande Mataram.

The BJP leaders sought action against Gandhi over the issue and alleged that the controversy had hurt sentiments associated with the national song.

The police are yet to file an FIR, while the BJP leaders Vikas K and Rajgopal have pointed out that the police can file an FIR on the strength of relevant provisions of law under BNSS.

Police told PTI that they have called for legal advice on the matter before filing an FIR.

Last month, Parliament passed a bill that makes any insult to the national song a punishable offence. The Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, was passed by a voice vote in the Lok Sabha on July 30, a day after it was approved by the Rajya Sabha.

The law grants status to Vande Mataram on par with National Anthem Jana Gana Mana.

The BJP on Saturday accused Gandhi of objecting to the singing of the full version of Vande Mataram at the party’s Independence Day event.

However, the Congress denied the charge, asserting that there was no attempt to stop the singing of the full version of the national song and Gandhi was only asking for a chair for party chief Mallikarjun Kharge as he was standing for a while.