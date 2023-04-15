Home

News

India

Vande Metro In India: What Sets It Apart From Vande Bharat Trains | 5 Key Features

Vande Metro In India: What Sets It Apart From Vande Bharat Trains | 5 Key Features

Vande Metro will be introduced in the country by December. It is set to connect big cities with short distance by metro rail network cities.

Vande Metro will cover distance of fewer than 100 kilometres.

New Delhi: Vande Metro, a mini version of the Vande Bharat Express trains, will soon be operational by December 2023. The Vande Metro will connect big cities with short distance by metro rail network cities. Vande Metro services is being developed with an aim to help people in big cities to travel comfortably between their place of work and hometowns.

“This (Vande Metro) will enable job seekers and students to get world-class transport from one city to another with saving time. Along with this, it will also help in reducing the pressure of congestion on local trains. The train will be ready by December,” Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said. Vaishnw said the plan to run Vande Bharat Metro has been prepared on the basis of the response received by Vande Bharat.

You may like to read

Vande Metro vs Vande Bharat Express – 5 Key Features

Frequency: Vande Metro is being built with the concept that trains can run at a very high frequency – four or five times in a day. Distance: Vande Metro will cover distance of fewer than 100 kilometres. Vande Bharat Express Trains, however, cover a distance of around 500 km. Size: A Vande Metro will be of eight coaches, much smaller in size than Vande Bharat Express train which has 16 coaches. Speed: Vande Metro will run at a speed of 125 to 130 km. Vande Bharat Metro will be like rapid shuttle-like experience for passengers. Vande Bharat Express trains, which have attained a speed of 160 kmph, operates at 130 kmph in different states. Facility: There will be no bathroom facility in Vande Metro trains unlike Vande Bharat Express.

High-Speed Test Track For Vande Metro

A High-Speed Test Track has been prepared for the first time to speed up the construction of high-speed trains. “The test track consists of several facilities wherein the train and the signalling system are tested on different parameters. Work on the test track is progressing at a fast pace. It will benefit a lot,” Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

“Today, Vande Bharat is being discussed a lot and in the coming times, India will emerge as its exporter. For this, it is necessary that all the work of testing and testing will be on the test track,” Vaishnaw.

A new BG Dedicated Test Track of 59 Km is being developed between Gudha-ThathanaMithri in Jodhpur Division (about 70 Km from Jaipur) in Rajasthan. India will be the first country to have comprehensive testing facilities for rolling stocks as per UIC-518/EN-14363.

The project consists of a mainline (23 Km), a High-speed loop at Gudha (13 Km), an Accelerated testing loop at Nawa (3 Km) and a curve testing loop at Mithri (20) Km).

Comprehensive testing facilities of rolling stocks and components viz. testing of riding characteristics/behaviour of the vehicles as per UIC-518 and EN-14262 by dynamic measurements at semi-high speed, the study of rail-wheel inter-action forces, Crashworthiness testing, Stability testing, Curve testing and Accelerated testing of components are being developed in the project.

220 Kmph OHE and all types of signalling systems are also being provided in the test track. Rolling stocks manufactured across the world will be tested at facilities being developed in Rajasthan.

A twisted track (4.5 km) for stability testing of rolling stocks has been completed and commissioned. Work of 31.5 km high-speed stretch and 3 km accelerated testing loop is in full swing and will be completed by Dec 2023.

Speed of Metro trains in top Indian cities

Delhi Metro: The speed of Delhi Metro’s Airport Express Line (AEL) was recently increased from 90 KMPH to 100 KMPH.

The speed of Delhi Metro’s Airport Express Line (AEL) was recently increased from 90 KMPH to 100 KMPH. Bengaluru Metro: The average speed of Namma Metro in Bengaluru is 80 kmph.

The average speed of Namma Metro in Bengaluru is 80 kmph. Mumbai Metro: The Mumbai Metro One trains’ speed was recently increased from 65 kmph to 80 kmph.

The Mumbai Metro One trains’ speed was recently increased from 65 kmph to 80 kmph. Kolkata Metro: The top speed of Kolkata Metro trains is 80 kmph. However, restrictions on speed limit are also in place on some lines of Kolkata Metro.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.