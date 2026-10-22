Varanasi Air Show: IAF to showcase 100 aircraft, 15-20 lakh spectators expected; three green corridors planned

All secondary schools in Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Nagar and Niyamatabad blocks of Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli district will remain closed for physical classes on October 22 and 24 in view of an air show being organised in Varanasi, an official said on Wednesday.

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Varanasi Air Show

New Delhi: Varanasi is all set to host a mega air show where the Indian Air Force will showcase 100 aircraft, including 52 fighter jets and 15 transport aircraft, during its ‘Wings Over Ganga’ air show on October 22, 24 and 25, with 15-20 lakh spectators expected to attend. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries are expected to attend the concluding day’s event at Namo Ghat on October 25, according to local BJP leaders and officials.

The air show, organised to mark the 94th anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF), will showcase its operational capabilities, technological strength and aerial combat skills. Aircraft such as Rafale, Sukhoi-30MKI, MiG-29, Mirage 2000, Jaguar and indigenous light combat aircraft are expected to participate. The Uttar Pradesh government has made extensive arrangements for security, traffic management, medical emergencies and crowd control in view of the anticipated turnout.

Here are some of the key details:

Varanasi Police Commissioner Mohit Agrawal said 79 temporary police stations have been established and 11,900 police personnel deployed for the event.

Personnel from the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), bomb disposal squad, and Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) will also be on duty

Four traffic plans have been prepared, with separate diversions, barricades and alternative routes for internal and external traffic.

Spectators arriving from within Varanasi will be directed to designated parking areas on the city side of the Ganga

Those coming from other districts will be guided towards parking and access points in the Ramnagar-Padav area.

The ghats have been divided into zones, with separate entry and exit routes.

Double barricading has been done along stretches of about 5.5 km each between Dumari and Sati Ghat and between Adi Keshav and Dashashwamedh Ghat.

CCTV cameras, 25 watchtowers, metal detectors and public address systems have also been arranged.

Security personnel will be deployed on the river, while anti-drone systems, all-terrain vehicles and cyber security teams will remain on alert.

Private boat operations on the Ganga will be prohibited from 8 am to 5 pm during the air show.

Unauthorised drone flights within a 5-kilometre radius on both sides of the ghats will also be prohibited.

Three Green Corridors Planned:

Chief Medical Officer N P Singh said three green corridors have been planned to facilitate emergency transport of patients amid traffic restrictions. Eight temporary hospitals and 100 ambulances, including two water ambulances, will be available. Major hospitals, including Sir Sunderlal Hospital and the BHU Trauma Centre, have been identified for emergency care, he said.

NDRF, SDRF, PAC flood relief personnel, water police and local divers will be deployed for rescue operations. Drinking water, toilets and other public amenities will be provided at parking areas and crowded locations, the officials said.