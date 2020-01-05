New Delhi: In wake of severe cold conditions, all schools in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi will remain closed till January 8. Notably, the schools up to Class 12 were scheduled to open on Monday, January 6 but District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma issued an order directing all schools (public and private of all education boards) to remain shut till Tuesday.

However, the decision won’t affect students of secondary and senior secondary classes as their pre-baord examinations and internal assessments won’t be rescheduled.

Reports have claimed that there won’t be any changes in the datesheets for the 2020 pre-board board exams.

Besides Uttar Pradesh, all classes up to standard 8 were suspended from January 1 to January 4 in private and government schools across Churu district in Rajasthan.