Varanasi-Bound IndiGo Flight With 137 Passengers Onboard Makes Emergency Landing In Telangana

Hyderabad: A Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight from Bengaluru with 137 passengers onboard was forced to make an emergency landing due to a technical issue in Telangana early Tuesday morning. According to ANI, the incident took place at Shamshabad Airport at 6:15 AM on Tuesday when the flight faced a technical issue. Flight 6E897 had to make an emergency landing. All 137 passengers were safe, Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials said.

Varanasi-bound IndiGo Flight (6E897) from Bengaluru having 137 passengers onboard made an emergency landing, due to a technical problem, at Shamshabad Airport in Telangana at 6.15 am today morning. All passengers are safe: DGCA pic.twitter.com/pblZR2op5l — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2023

The incident comes two after a full emergency landing was declared on Saturday after a FedEx flight FX5279 was hit by a bird soon after its take off. The flight landed safely and took off again. The Dubai-bound aircraft was operated by FedEx. While bird-hit incidents are common, several passenger flights from Delhi Airport were diverted in the last few days owing to bad weather.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.