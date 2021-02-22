New Delhi: The Bombay High Court on Monday granted bail to poet-activist Varavara Rao who has been in jail for over two years in the Bhima-Koregaon case. The 81-year-old activist has been asked to remain in Mumbai and be available for investigation whenever needed. Also Read - Bhima Koregaon Case: Tribal Activist Stan Swamy Sent To Jail Till October 23, Chargesheet Filed Against 7

Rao, an accused in the Elgar Parishad- Maoist links case, was admitted to the J J Hospital last year and was later shifted to St George Hospital, after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Lodged in the Taloja jail in neighbouring Navi Mumbai under judicial custody, Rao was admitted to J J Hospital after his family members and several writers and activists asked Maharashtra government to immediately shift him to hospital for treatment, citing his deteriorating health condition.

He was behind the bars for more than 28 months. He had also approached the special NIA court, seeking bail on medical grounds and the prevailing COVID-19 situation.