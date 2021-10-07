New Delhi: Varun Gandhi, the BJP MP from Pilibhit, who has tweeted several messages against the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and in support of the farmers, has been dropped from the party’s new national executive. His mother Maneka Gandhi has also been dropped from the top BJP body.Also Read - LIVE India vs Sri Lanka Football Score SAFF Championship 2021 Today's Match Latest Updates: Score Tied at 0-0; 8 Minutes Added on For Stoppages

BJP on Thursday constituted a new national executive committee with 80 members, dropping two prominent leaders – Varun Gandhi and former union minister Chaudhary Birender Singh, both of whom have been critical of the contentious farm laws. Also Read - England Cricket Board Chairman Ian Watmore Steps Down With Immediate Effect

Apart from its top brass that includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah, it has party veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi as its members. Also Read - LIVE CSK vs PBKS IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Today, IPL Live Match 53 Latest Updates: Rahul's Quick-Fire Fifty Puts Punjab in Commanding Position

Targeting the Central government despite being a BJP MP, Gandhi has defended Kisan MahaPanchayat and suggested the central government to re-enter into negotiations with farmers. “Lakhs of farmers have gathered in protest today, in Muzaffarnagar. They are our own flesh and blood. We need to start re-engaging with them in a respectful manner: understand their pain, their point of view and work with them in reaching common ground,” tweeted Varun.