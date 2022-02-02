Goa Assembly Election 2022: Located in the Margao region, Vasco Da Gama is an important commercial hub of South Goa and one of the 40 Legislative Assembly constituencies. As evident, it is named after the famous Portuguese explorer Vasco Da Gama. In 2017, Jose Luis Carlos Almeida of Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Krishna Viswambhar Salkar from Independent with a margin of 1351 votes.Also Read - Punjab Assembly Polls: Aam Aadmi Party Announces Third List Of 18 Candidates. Seat-Wise Full List Here

This time, the Goa assembly election is all set to be a multi-cornered contest with the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC), set to give the ruling BJP a tough fight. While AAP has announced that it will contest all the 40 seats, the TMC has allied with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP). The Congress has joined hands with Vijay Sardesai’s Goa Forward Party (GFP).

KEY CANDIDATES

Krishna Viswambhar Salkar of Bharatiya Janata Party

Advocate Sunil Loran of Aam Aadmi Party

Saifulla Khan of Trinamool Congress

What does opinion poll say?

According to a poll conducted by Zee News, termed – ‘Janata Ka Mood’ the ‘Janta Ka Mood’ poll, Congress is gaining big in South Goa, the Congress-GFP alliance may get 41% vote share here, while BJP may bag 32%, TMC-MGP is likely to get 12%, Aam Aadmi Party 7%, and others may get 8% vote share. For North Goa, the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to gain 38 per cent of the vote share in the region as compared to 36 per cent in 2017. The vote of the Aam Aadmi Party is also likely to increase its vote per cent from 6 per cent in 2017 to 10 per cent in 2022.

GOA ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2022

The term of the current Goa assembly will expire on March 15, 2022. The elections for the 40-member Goa Assembly will be held in single-phase on February 14. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on 10 March 2022. The EC is expected to implement a strict Covid-19 protocol as it announces poll dates amid a surge in coronavirus cases in India. Chief minister Pramod Sawant will be contesting from Sanquelim while deputy chief minister Manohar Ajgaonkar will contest from Margaon.

Date of Polling: February 14, 2022 Date of Counting: March 10, 2022

Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates regarding the Vasco Da Gama constituency.