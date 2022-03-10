Vasco Da Gama Election Result LIVE: Vasco Da Gama is one of the 40 Assembly seats in Goa. It falls under the South Goa Lok Sabha constituency. Jose Luis Carlos Almeida from the BJP won the seat in 2017 by defeating the Krishna (Daji) V Salkar IND candidate by a margin of 1,351 votes. The elections for the 40-member Goa Assembly was held in a single-phase on February 14.Also Read - Goa Assembly Election Result 2022: Check Full List of Winners, Leading Candidates From 40 Constituencies

Follow our updates for the latest trends/results and round-wise updates from the counting center in Vasco Da Gama. Also Read - Mapusa Election Result LIVE: Counting of Votes to Begin Amid Tight Security

8 AM: Counting of votes has begun Also Read - Calangute Election Result LIVE: Counting of Votes to Begin Amid Tight Security