Vasco Da Gama Election Result LIVE: Vasco Da Gama is one of the 40 Assembly seats in Goa. It falls under the South Goa Lok Sabha constituency. Jose Luis Carlos Almeida from the BJP won the seat in 2017 by defeating the Krishna (Daji) V Salkar IND candidate by a margin of 1,351 votes. The elections for the 40-member Goa Assembly was held in a single-phase on February 14. Follow our updates for the latest trends/results and round-wise updates from the counting center in Vasco Da Gama.

Here are the LIVE Updates for Vasco Da Gama Election Result 2022:

11:30 AM, Vasco Da Gama Election Result: BJP candidate Krishna V. Salkar is now in the lead. He has overtaken INC candidate Jose Luis Carlos Almeida and currently has a lead of 19 votes.

10 AM, Vasco Da Gama Election Result: Initial trends show that Krishna V. Salkar of BJP is leading. Maruti Shirgaonkar of SHS is currently in the second place.

8 AM, Vasco Da Gama Election Result: Counting of votes has begun