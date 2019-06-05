BJP leader Vasundhara Raje demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday over rape cases in the state.

She said the government has lost the confidence of MLAs and ministers and the chief minister should resign.

“Almost 12 cases of rapes are happening in the state daily. After Thanagaji rape case, another big incident of gang rape came to light in Pali. It is the failure of the Ashok Gehlot government,” the former chief minister said in a statement in Jaipur.

A woman was allegedly gangraped in Pali and she lodged a complaint against five men on Sunday. Police have arrested four of the five accused.