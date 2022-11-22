Gujarat Election 2022: Congress’s Geniben Eyes Second Term As BJP Banks On Modi Popularity In Vav

Vav assembly seat - a Congress stronghold - will see a triangular contest with Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contesting the Gujarat Election for first time and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hoping to bank on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity.

Published: November 22, 2022 3:50 PM IST

By Snigdha Choudhury | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

Gujarat Election 2022: Geniben Thakor of Congress is the sitting MLA from Vav Assembly constituency.

Gujarat Election 2022: Vav Assembly constituenc will go to polls in the second phase of 2022 Gujarat Election on December 5. Vav seat, one of Gujarat’s 182 Legislative Assembly constituencies, is a part of Banas Kantha district. Geniben Thakor of Congress is the sitting MLA from Vav Assembly constituency. Gujarat is set to go to polls in two phases on December 1 (Thursday) and 5 (Monday).

VAV SEAT – GROUND ZERO SCENARIO

Vav assembly seat – a Congress stronghold – will see a triangular contest with Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contesting the Gujarat Election for first time and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hoping to bank on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity. Congress’ Geniben Thakor, who is once again contesting from Vav, is hoping to retain the seat. In 2017 Gujarat Election, Geniben Thakor surprised everyone when she defeated the then health minister Shankar Chaudhary from Vav. This time, the Congress hopes to get lucky for second time.

VAV ASSEMBLY CONSTITUENCY: KEY CANDIDATES

  • Geniben Thakor – Congress
  • Swarupji Thakor – BJP
  • Bhim Patel – AAP

Vav Assembly Seat – A Look At History Of Winners

2017Thakor Geniben NagajiINC102328
2007Patel Parbatbhai SavabhaiBJP73230
2002Rajput Hemaji DarghajiINC70228
1998Rajput Hemaji DaraghajiINC72730
1995Patel Parabatbhai SavabhaiIND52640
1990Patel Mavjibhai ChatarabhaiJD36339
1985Patel Parbatbhai SavabhaiINC46208
1980Parmer Hemabhai DerghabhaiINC(I)27474

