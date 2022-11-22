Gujarat Election 2022: Congress’s Geniben Eyes Second Term As BJP Banks On Modi Popularity In Vav
Gujarat Election 2022: Vav Assembly constituenc will go to polls in the second phase of 2022 Gujarat Election on December 5. Vav seat, one of Gujarat’s 182 Legislative Assembly constituencies, is a part of Banas Kantha district. Geniben Thakor of Congress is the sitting MLA from Vav Assembly constituency. Gujarat is set to go to polls in two phases on December 1 (Thursday) and 5 (Monday).
VAV SEAT – GROUND ZERO SCENARIO
Vav assembly seat – a Congress stronghold – will see a triangular contest with Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contesting the Gujarat Election for first time and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hoping to bank on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity. Congress’ Geniben Thakor, who is once again contesting from Vav, is hoping to retain the seat. In 2017 Gujarat Election, Geniben Thakor surprised everyone when she defeated the then health minister Shankar Chaudhary from Vav. This time, the Congress hopes to get lucky for second time.
VAV ASSEMBLY CONSTITUENCY: KEY CANDIDATES
- Geniben Thakor – Congress
- Swarupji Thakor – BJP
- Bhim Patel – AAP
Vav Assembly Seat – A Look At History Of Winners
|2017
|Thakor Geniben Nagaji
|INC
|102328
|2007
|Patel Parbatbhai Savabhai
|BJP
|73230
|2002
|Rajput Hemaji Darghaji
|INC
|70228
|1998
|Rajput Hemaji Daraghaji
|INC
|72730
|1995
|Patel Parabatbhai Savabhai
|IND
|52640
|1990
|Patel Mavjibhai Chatarabhai
|JD
|36339
|1985
|Patel Parbatbhai Savabhai
|INC
|46208
|1980
|Parmer Hemabhai Derghabhai
|INC(I)
|27474
