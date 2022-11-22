Gujarat Election 2022: Congress’s Geniben Eyes Second Term As BJP Banks On Modi Popularity In Vav

Gujarat Election 2022: Geniben Thakor of Congress is the sitting MLA from Vav Assembly constituency.

Gujarat Election 2022: Vav Assembly constituenc will go to polls in the second phase of 2022 Gujarat Election on December 5. Vav seat, one of Gujarat's 182 Legislative Assembly constituencies, is a part of Banas Kantha district. Gujarat is set to go to polls in two phases on December 1 (Thursday) and 5 (Monday).

VAV SEAT – GROUND ZERO SCENARIO

Vav assembly seat – a Congress stronghold – will see a triangular contest with Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contesting the Gujarat Election for first time and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hoping to bank on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity. Congress’ Geniben Thakor, who is once again contesting from Vav, is hoping to retain the seat. In 2017 Gujarat Election, Geniben Thakor surprised everyone when she defeated the then health minister Shankar Chaudhary from Vav. This time, the Congress hopes to get lucky for second time.

VAV ASSEMBLY CONSTITUENCY: KEY CANDIDATES

Geniben Thakor – Congress

Swarupji Thakor – BJP

Bhim Patel – AAP

Vav Assembly Seat – A Look At History Of Winners

2017 Thakor Geniben Nagaji INC 102328 2007 Patel Parbatbhai Savabhai BJP 73230 2002 Rajput Hemaji Darghaji INC 70228 1998 Rajput Hemaji Daraghaji INC 72730 1995 Patel Parabatbhai Savabhai IND 52640 1990 Patel Mavjibhai Chatarabhai JD 36339 1985 Patel Parbatbhai Savabhai INC 46208 1980 Parmer Hemabhai Derghabhai INC(I) 27474