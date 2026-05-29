V D Satheesan takes major decision as Kerala plans to implement three-day menstrual leave for schoolgirls; high-quality daycare centres in…

The governor said that under the Destitute and Orphan-Free Kerala Initiative, the government plans to promote adoption campaigns and build a network of trained, well-paid foster families based on the Juvenile Justice Act

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/vd-satheesan-kerala-government-governor-rajendra-vishwanath-arlekar-udf-state-assembly-menstrual-leave-schoolgirls-daycare-centres-creches-congress-8429934/ Copy

Kerala plans to implement three-day menstrual leave for schoolgirls (PTI)

New Delhi: The UDF government in Kerala is planning to implement three days of monthly menstrual leave for schoolgirls as part of its women- and child-friendly initiatives. The government has also directed officials to ensure that all workplaces with more than 50 employees provide safe, high-quality daycare centres and crèches. It is important to note that the women and child-friendly initiatives were part of the policy address of the new V D Satheesan-led government, read out by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar in the State Assembly on Friday.

“Our commitment to girl students is reflected in Project “Menstrual Dignity”, under which we intend to make educational institutions and public spaces friendly for girls and women. “My Government also plans to announce upto three days of monthly menstrual leave for school students, along with weekend catch-up classes, so that these girls do not fall behind in their studies,” said the Governor in the address.

ALSO READ: Man rides one-wheel cycle from Kerala to Nepal, leaves internet stunned | Viral

High-quality daycare centres and creches

The governor has said the government proposes to put in place Child Care Rules, as mandated under the Maternity Benefit Act,1961 ensuring that all public offices, industrial establishments, IT parks and all establishments with more than 50 employees run safe, high-quality daycare centres and creches.

The governor said that under the Destitute and Orphan-Free Kerala Initiative, the government plans to promote adoption campaigns and build a network of trained, well-paid foster families based on the Juvenile Justice Act, aiming to make Kerala India’s first “orphan-free” state.

“My Government will transform Kerala into the most woman-friendly State in the country. Steps will be taken to implement equal pay for women in workplaces. Public restroom facilities will be arranged in all major towns across Kerala,” he said.

The governor said special benefits will be extended to women working in the unorganised sector, and six months of maternity leave will be granted to women employed in the unorganised sector. “Steps will be taken to make sanitary napkins, footwear and other necessities available to women,” he said.

Guv’s policy address indicates UDF govt will fulfil its poll promises: Kerala CM

On Friday, Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan said that the policy address read out by the Governor indicates that the UDF government will fulfil its poll promises made to the public. Speaking at a press conference, Satheesan said that his government has plans and projects to transform Kerala into a port and aviation hub.

He said that the government is launching a major project centered around two international ports, integrating 17 mini ports to make Kerala a port city through a coordinated network.

“Our aim is to transform Kerala into one of India’s most important aviation hubs. Since the state has four international airports within a relatively small geographical area, we already possess the necessary foundation for major aviation projects. The government is envisioning a long-term plan to make Kerala the largest aviation hub in South Asia,” he said.