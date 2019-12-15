New Delhi: Veer Savarkar’s grandson Ranjit Savarkar on Sunday requested the government to take criminal action against former Congress President Rahul Gandhi for the ‘I am Gandhi, Not Savarkar’ jibe, stated a report. “This is like an attempt to break the country. When we don’t respect the national idols, the young generation loses their ideals. A country that does not have ideals, doesn’t have a future. That is why the government should take criminal action against him (Rahul Gandhi),” said Ranjit Savarkar told news agency ANI.

Calling Rahul Gandhi’s statement ‘unfortunate’, Ranjit said that this pattern runs in his family. Ranjit Savarkar also sought an apology from former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru for calling Maratha warrior Shivaji Maharaj a ‘Lutera’ (robber). Nehru’s remark had sparked anger all over Maharashtra. “Rahul is repeating the mistakes of his ancestors. Savarkar was in jail for 14 years, following which he was kept in house arrest for 13 years. He had also accepted that he will not step into politics for five years,” Ranjit Savarkar told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Ranjit said, Nehru had taken an oath of alliance to King George the VI.”Nehru believed King George to be the emperor of India even after Independence and until 1950. In a letter to King George, he addressed the country as the dominion of India. When did he uphold the dignity of the nation?” he said.

Ranjit, however, added that one should not be saying derogatory things about national idols. “I know Nehru also had contributed to the Independence of the country. However, Rahul has forced me to say these things. Congress is insulting Savarkar to humiliate Shiv Sena as well. There is politics behind this,” Ranjit said.

He also urged Shiv Sena to expel Congress leaders from their government. “There is a trend of minority governments in the country. I believe BJP will not vote against you (Shiv Sena). Continue your power in Maharashtra but expel Congress leaders,” he said.

Ranjit said that he will be approaching the High Court over Rahul Gandhi’s remark on Savarkar.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had on Saturday reiterated his stand at the Bharat Bachao rally in New Delhi that he would not apologise for the “rape in India” remark.”I was told to apologise for something which is right. My name is not Rahul Savarkar. My name is Rahul Gandhi. I will never apologise for truth,” Gandhi had said.

(With inputs from ANI)