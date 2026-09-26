Veerangana Laxmibai Jhansi-Agra Cantt Express to now run till Mathura with 4 additional stoppages | Check details

The Veerangana Laxmibai will now serve as an additional train service between Jhansi and Mathura, offering greater convenience to passengers travelling between Jhansi, Agra, and Mathura.

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The train will now stop at four additional places. Representational image

In good news for passengers travelling between Jhansi, Agra, and Mathura, Indian Railways has approved extending Train No. 11901/11902 Veerangana Laxmibai Jhansi-Agra Cantt Express up to Mathura station.

With this extension, passengers travelling between Jhansi, Agra, and Mathura will now have an additional train service between Veerangana Laxmibai Jhansi and Mathura, making their journeys more convenient.

Following the extension of train number 11901, the Veerangana Laxmibai will now travel from Jhansi all the way to Mathura station, with train number 11902 making the return trip from Mathura to Jhansi. As a result of this extension, the total journey distance will go up from 217 kilometers to 270 kilometers.

What will be the schedule?

Departing Jhansi at 4:00 PM, Train No. 11901 (Veerangana Laxmibai Jhansi) will arrive in Mathura by 11:00 PM. For the return leg, Train No. 11902 will leave Mathura at 5:05 AM and reach Veerangana Laxmibai Jhansi at 12:50 PM.

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What are the four new stops?

In a move aimed at benefiting passengers travelling between Agra and Mathura, the Veerangana Laxmibai train will make four new commercial stops: Raja Ki Mandi, Runkuta, Deen Dayal Dham, and Bad. This will give passengers at these stations direct rail access. The extension is expected to enhance connectivity between Jhansi, Agra, and Mathura, and improve access to stations along the extended stretch.

Indian Railways to launch 102 festive special trains

To accommodate the surge of passengers during the upcoming Dussehra and Diwali festivals, Indian Railways will run 102 trips of festival special trains across various routes via the stations of Solapur Division, officials said on Saturday. The special services will connect key destinations, including Mumbai, Chennai, Latur, Kolhapur, and Kalaburagi, enabling passengers to travel smoothly during the festive period.

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Under the special services schedule, CSMT Mumbai–Chennai Beach Weekly Special will operate six trips, departing from Mumbai at 00:35 hrs every Wednesday from October 14 to November 18 and will arrive at Chennai Beach at 23:30 hrs the same day. In the return direction, Chennai Beach–CSMT Mumbai Special will run six trips, departing from Chennai Beach at 04:00 hrs every Thursday from October 15 to November 19, and will reach CSMT Mumbai at 04:00 hrs the next day.

The train will halt at several destinations like Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Lonavala, Pune, Daund, Kurduwadi, Solapur, Kalaburagi, Wadi, Krishna, Raichur, Mantralayam Road, Adoni, Guntakal, Gooty, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Cuddapah, Razampeta, Renigunta, Arakkonam, and Perambur. For passengers travelling between Mumbai and Latur, the Mumbai–Latur Bi-Weekly Special will run 13 trips, which will depart from CSMT Mumbai at 00:35 hrs every Tuesday and Thursday from October 13 to November 24, and will arrive at Latur at 11:40 hrs the same day.