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Vegetable Price Cut: Why monsoon rains reduced vegetable prices in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar by up to 35%

Heavy rains across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) have pushed wholesale vegetable prices down by up to 35% at the Vashi APMC due to lower demand caused by waterlogging.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: July 4, 2026, 12:49 PM IST
mumbai rains imd weather vegetable prices
Vegetable Price Cut: Why monsoon rains reduced vegetable prices in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar by up to 35% | Images: ANII

Vegetable Price Cut In MMR: Incessant downpours continue to batter Mumbai and adjoining regions, causing severe waterlogging in several parts, leading to major traffic jams. Heavy monsoon rains have also driven wholesale vegetable prices down by up to 35 percent at the Vashi Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC). The major reason behind the sudden price cut is severe waterlogging that has restricted small retail vendors and customers from coming to the wholesale market, further weakening demand. Due to this, traders have been forced to sell vegetables at lower rates to avoid spoilage.

Read more: Mumbai Rains: City under Red alert, are schools, colleges close today? Waterlogging, potholes pose threat to motorists - Check forecast for Thane, Raigad, Palghar

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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