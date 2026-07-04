Vegetable Price Cut: Why monsoon rains reduced vegetable prices in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar by up to 35%

Vegetable Price Cut In MMR: Incessant downpours continue to batter Mumbai and adjoining regions, causing severe waterlogging in several parts, leading to major traffic jams. Heavy monsoon rains have also driven wholesale vegetable prices down by up to 35 percent at the Vashi Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC). The major reason behind the sudden price cut is severe waterlogging that has restricted small retail vendors and customers from coming to the wholesale market, further weakening demand. Due to this, traders have been forced to sell vegetables at lower rates to avoid spoilage.
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