Vegetable prices up, fruit rates fall in Pune as rain disrupts supply chains – Why are veggies witnessing price swings?

Heavy rains and landslides have hit local transport, cutting off fruit and vegetable supplies to Pune's Gultekdi Market.

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Vegetable prices up, fruit rates fall in Pune as rain disrupts supply chains – Why are veggies witnessing price swings? | Image: AI

Rain Disrupts Vegetable and Fruit Supply Chains: Incessant downpours and a series of landslides have disrupted road transport, affecting supply chains of fruits and vegetables at Pune’s Gultekdi Market over the past two days, with traders reporting sharp swings in prices. A major disruption occurred on Monday when landslides affected traffic on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway’s ‘Missing Link’ corridor.

Vehicular Movement Resumed Only After More Than 18 Hours

Vehicle movement resumed only after 18 hours, after the authorities cleared the debris from the roads. However, ongoing rains continue to choke supply lines. Traders reported that the combination of low supply and weak market demand is causing mixed price trends.

Leafy Vegetables Get Costlier

Leafy vegetables prices have shot up in wholesale markets, said Atul Raykar, a vegetable trader at Gultekdi Market. “A bunch of coriander is now selling for Rs 36 to Rs 40, up from earlier levels, while spinach costs Rs 35 to Rs 40. Rates of fenugreek, dill, peas and butter beans have also risen,” he said.

“The market is simultaneously facing a demand slump, even as supply has been hit due to connectivity issues. Tomato supply from Satara has been affected, while cabbage arrivals from Nasrapur and the surrounding region have stopped entirely since Monday. With roads closed, some farmers have also postponed harvesting, further stretching supply. The upcoming Palkhi procession, he added, is likely to dent already weak demand further,” Raykar added.

Fruit Gets Cheaper Despite Supply Hit

Fruit prices have dropped in the wholesale market in Pune. According to Yuvraj Kachi, a fruit trader, incessant rain has hit fruit supplies in recent days. Most of the fruits are sourced from nearby areas that have been affected by the heavy rainfall. The demand for fruits has also slackened, due to which rates have actually eased.

“Pomegranate supply is down by around 40 per cent, yet prices have fallen from the earlier Rs 80-400 per kg range to Rs 40-250 per kg. Custard apple rates have similarly dropped, from Rs 20-100 per kg,” Kachi added.

Suyog Zende, another trader, said, “The complete shutdown of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Monday hit supplies of fruit sourced from farther afield. Rates of Dasheri, Langra and Chausa mangoes brought in from Uttar Pradesh have fallen from Rs 40-45 per kg to Rs 30-35 per kg, while prices of Kashmiri cherry, plum and peaches have also dipped. Increased humidity is causing fruit to ripen faster, cutting into its shelf life.”