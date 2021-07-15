New Delhi: A vegetable supplier who used to supply vegetables at the Pokhran Army base camp, has been arrested for allegedly getting sensitive documents from an army man for money and leaking it to Pakistan’s ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence). The 34-year-old vegetable supplier, Habeeb Khan hails from Rajasthan’s Bikaner district and was picked up Tuesday by a Delhi Police crime branch team from Pokhran based on an intelligence input also shared with the police here, said officials.Also Read - Pakistan Closes Key Border Crossing With Afghanistan Following Reports of Taliban Seizing Key Nearby Area

He had been supplying vegetables to the Pokhran Army base camp on a contractual basis for the past few years, the Delhi Police official said. Based on inputs shared by the intelligence unit, the Delhi Police’s crime branch team apprehended the suspect on Tuesday from Pokhran, a senior police officer said. Also Read - Mitchell Marsh Wins Twitterverse With His All-Round Show During 4th T20I vs West Indies

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the nabbed suspect used to get sensitive documents from an Army official posted at the base camp and further provided them to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), he said. Also Read - Anupamaa Shocking Twist: Anupamaa to Leave Shah House After Kavya Manipulates Pakhi, Baa, Babuji Against Her

The Army official allegedly used to take money for each document he provided, he said. The police, however, did not disclose further details saying the matter is under investigation and facts are being verified.

(With PTI inputs)