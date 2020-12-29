New Delhi: In an effort to reduce the air pollution, the Commission for Air Quality Management for Delhi-NCR on Tuesday made it mandatory for commercial vehicles to use Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags to enter the national capital, without which, the commercial vehicles will not be allowed entry from January 1. Also Read - Railway Budget 2016: Semi-high speed train coaches to be used in Shatabdi Express

The Commission for Air Quality Management for Delhi NCR and adjoining areas has called for strict implementation of the RFID system at thirteen toll plazas of the national capital. The RFID was set-up at 13 toll plazas in Delhi to control vehicular pollution from commercial vehicles entering Delhi.

As per updates, these 13 toll plazas contribute to about 70 per cent commercial vehicles’ entry into NCT of Delhi. It was brought to the notice of the air quality commission that RFID is not being fully implemented at these toll plazas.

Furthermore, it was also noticed that waiver was being given to commercial vehicles without such RFID tags or inadequate balance in the tags.

Considering the pollution scenario in Delhi and the fact that commercial vehicles are big contributors to vehicular pollution, South Delhi Municipal Corporation has been instructed to ensure RFID compliance at all the 13 toll plazas with effect from January 1 and disallow entry of vehicles without RFID tags or inadequate balance in the tags.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has also been directed to give adequate publicity and advance intimation to minimise inconvenience to the drivers of commercial vehicles entering Delhi.

(With inputs from IANS)