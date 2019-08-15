Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday announced the decision to trifurcate Vellore district into Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupattur. The announcement was made on the occasion of India’s 73rd Independence day after unfurling the tricolour at Fort St George in Chennai.

With the trifurcation, the total number of districts in Tamil Nadu rises to 37. Palaniswami noted that Vellore district was being trifurcated to fulfil the long pending demand of the people in the district. Notably, Vellore district which has 13 Assembly segments, was established in 1989 with the bifurcation of North Arcot district into Vellore and Tiruvannamalai districts.

On the same day, the Chief Minister declared a hike in family pension of freedom fighters from Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,000. He added that the state government has also decided to purchase 2,000 new buses in addition to the earlier decision to purchase 5,000 new buses.

Further, Palaniswami said that the state government will soon take steps to recycle water and desilt the reservoirs that supply water to the capital city Chennai. He added that the government’s focus is fully on the implementation of schemes to ensure that not a single drop of water is wasted.

The Tamil Nadu government is also steadfast in abiding by the two language formula in the state. Any attempts to impose Hindi in the state will be opposed, warned Chief Minister Palaniswami on Thursday.