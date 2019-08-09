Vellore: Counting of votes for the Vellore Lok Sabha constituency, which began at 8 AM on Friday, is underway at Ranipet Engineering College. The security has been beefed up with a three-tier security paraphernalia, officials said.

Notably, the polling for this constituency in Tamil Nadu was originally scheduled to be held in April alongside some other seats in the state. However, it was cancelled following tax raids and cash seizures in the city. The fresh polling was held on August 5.

The votes are being counted in a tight security environment which includes the deployment of 70 CCTV cameras on the college premises, 35 km from here. The result is expected to be out by the afternoon and will decide if the AIADMK retains the seat or arch-rival DMK wrests it.

Updates:

Vellore LS poll counting -NDA candidate -AC shanmugam (contesting on Aiadmk symbol) leads by 6000 votes.

DMK candidate kathir Anand trails (he is the son of DMK treasurer Durai Murugan).

Vellore polls were countermanded by Madras HC due to cash seizures amounting to over 11 crore.

TN bucked the national trend and voted DMK-Cong-left alliance candidates to power in 37 seats and 1 seat for NDA (Aiadmk candidate).

Currently, the only NDA candidate from TN in the Lok Sabha is OP Raveendranath (son of deputy CM O Panneerselvam).

The constituency has 14.32 lakh voters spread in six Assembly segments and 71.51 per cent votes were polled. The EVMs, the control units and Voter-Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) devices were moved to Ranipet engineering college premises after the polls.

AIADMK’s A C Shanmugam (chief of Puthiya Neethi Katchi, an ally of the ruling party) and DMK’s D M Kathir Anand are the key contenders of the total 28 candidates in the fray.

District Election Officer and Collector A Shanmuga Sundaram who inspected the college premises ahead of counting said votes recorded in five VVPAT devices will be verified for each and every Assembly constituency and results will be declared following completion of this exercise.

The process will be held as per norms which mandates counting of postal votes as soon as counting begins, he told reporters.

The Gudiyattam Assembly segment has a maximum of 24 rounds, he pointed out.

The outcome of the result is crucial for the ruling AIADMK which strained every nerve in the campaign to the polls to retrieve political ground it lost to the DMK in Lok Sabha polls held in April.

The AIADMK campaign led by Chief Minister K Palaniswami accused the DMK of winning 38 Lok Sabha seats by hoodwinking people through assurances that can never be implemented.

Palaniswami had also said that DMK chief M K Stalin Stalin deceived people in the same way candies were offered to children.

The DMK, on its part, had accused the ruling AIADMK and its ally the BJP of having tried to prevent its victory in the polls held in April through false allegations linked to Income Tax searches and seizure of cash by authorities.

(With PTI inputs)