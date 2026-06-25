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Venezuela Earthquake: PM Modi extends heartfelt condolences to people of Venezuela, says ‘India stands ready to extend all possible assistance’

The prime minister said that India prays for the speedy recovery of those injured and stand in solidarity with all those affected during this difficult time. "India stands ready to extend all possible assistance," he said.

Written by: Victor Dasgupta Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Published: June 25, 2026, 10:17 AM IST
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PM Modi (File image)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Venezuela after two powerful earthquakes jolt the country. PM Modi, in his X post, wrote, “Deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the severe earthquakes in Venezuela. On behalf of the people of India, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Venezuela, especially to the families who have lost their loved ones.”

The prime minister further added that India prays for the speedy recovery of those injured and stand in solidarity with all those affected during this difficult time. “India stands ready to extend all possible assistance,” he said.

Read more: Venezuela Earthquake: Ousted Venezuelan President Maduro sends message of solidarity from US prison, asks citizens to support rescue work

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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