New Delhi: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday met with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and discussed on a wide range of bilateral issues including the need to boost South-South cooperation. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit in Baku.

Soon after the meeting, the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, “VP congratulated #Venezuela on their successful tenure as #NAM Chair.”

It must be noted that India is a founding member of NAM, which is one of the largest gatherings of global leaders. The chairperson of NAM summit conference will change after every three years. This year, the summit is being chaired by Maduro. He chaired the 17th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the NAM held in 2016 at Venezuela’s Margarita Island.

#EnVivo 📹 | Reunión con el excelentísimo Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu, Vicepresidente de la República de la India.https://t.co/Fmj19Gqkef — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) October 26, 2019

The theme of this year’s NAM summit is “Upholding the Bandung Principles to ensure concerted and adequate response to the challenges of the contemporary world”, stated news agency PTI.

Established in 1961, during the Cold War time, NAM is an independent forum of countries. Currently, the forum comprises 120 member countries. Notably, these member countries were not formed in alliance or against any major power bloc.