Chittoor: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday offered prayers in the Tirumala temple and lauded Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for taking forward Hindu Dharma Prachara through spiritual programmes. Naidu reached the temple through Vaikuntam Queue Complex. He was welcomed by TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy and Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy near Mahadwaram( Main entrance).

Speaking on the occasion, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said, "he prayed to Sri Venkateswara Swamy to bestow his benign blessings on humanity across the world." He also lauded TTD for taking up new initiatives and taking forward Hindu Dharma Prachara in a big through various spiritual programmes.

उपराष्ट्रपति श्री एम. वेंकैया नायडु और उनकी पत्नी श्रीमती उषा नायडु ने परिवार के अन्य सदस्यों के साथ आज तिरुमला में भगवान वेंकटेश्वर के दर्शन किए। इस अवसर पर उन्होंने लोगों से अपनी सनातन संस्कृति और आध्यात्मिक परंपराओं को संरक्षित रखने और उनका संवर्धन करने का आह्वाहन किया। pic.twitter.com/FmYAK3vdHK — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) February 10, 2022

The vice president said he also sought Srivaru to bless her granddaughter with a blissful marital life who is entering the nuptial knot at his divine abode on Thursday.

After Darshan, he was rendered “Vedaseervachanam” by Pundits in Ranganayakula Mandapam. Later TTD chairman and EO presented “Thirtha prasadams”, calendar, diary and coffee table book to the dignitary.