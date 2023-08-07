Home

Watch: 4-Foot-Long Venomous Cobra Found At Uddhav Thackeray’s ‘Matoshree’

The rescue team promptly arrived at Matoshree, located in Kalanagar Bandra East, upon receiving the information. They rescued the snake and released it into the wild.

A four-foot long Cobra was found at the residence of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, ‘Matoshree'. | Photo: @Maheemss

Mumbai: Tension gripped the family members of Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former Maharashtra chief minister, after a four-foot-long venomous snake was discovered at his Mumbai residence – ‘Matoshree’ – on Sunday afternoon.

The rescue team promptly arrived at Matoshree, located in Kalanagar Bandra East, upon receiving the information. They rescued the snake and released it into the wild. The snake rescue team was alerted about a snake being present on the bungalow’s premises.

Watch The Video Here

Mumbai: Poisonous Snake found at CM #UddhavThackrey‘s Residence pic.twitter.com/TrffvxMi4E — Mahima Pandey (@Maheemss) August 7, 2023

The snake belonged to a venomous Cobra species. The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief himself came out of his residence to see the snake, reported by Times Now.

The Shiv Sainiks spotted the venomous snake around 1:30 pm on Sunday.

