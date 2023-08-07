Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
Watch: 4-Foot-Long Venomous Cobra Found At Uddhav Thackeray’s ‘Matoshree’
The rescue team promptly arrived at Matoshree, located in Kalanagar Bandra East, upon receiving the information. They rescued the snake and released it into the wild.
Mumbai: Tension gripped the family members of Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former Maharashtra chief minister, after a four-foot-long venomous snake was discovered at his Mumbai residence – ‘Matoshree’ – on Sunday afternoon.
Trending Now
The rescue team promptly arrived at Matoshree, located in Kalanagar Bandra East, upon receiving the information. They rescued the snake and released it into the wild. The snake rescue team was alerted about a snake being present on the bungalow’s premises.
Watch The Video Here
Mumbai: Poisonous Snake found at CM #UddhavThackrey‘s Residence pic.twitter.com/TrffvxMi4E
— Mahima Pandey (@Maheemss) August 7, 2023
The snake belonged to a venomous Cobra species. The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief himself came out of his residence to see the snake, reported by Times Now.
The Shiv Sainiks spotted the venomous snake around 1:30 pm on Sunday.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Thank you