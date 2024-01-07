‘Very Dense Fog’, ‘Severe Cold Day’ Conditions Over Northwest India During Next 24 Hours: IMD

The IMD said that maximum temperatures are in the range of 14-15 degrees Celsius over Punjab and Haryana.

New Delhi, Jan 06 (ANI): A drone view of the Connaught Place area as fog grips the national capital amidst a cold wave, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Weather Forecast: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday that dense to very dense fog and “Cold Day” to “Severe Cold Day” conditions are likely to continue over the plains of Northwest India during the next 24 hours and gradually decrease thereafter. The IMD further predicted a fresh spell of rainfall over Northwest and Central India (with isolated thunderstorms/hailstorms over east Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh) on January 8 and January 9 while a spell of light to moderate rainfall is also likely over south Peninsular India with isolated heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu during the next four days and over Kerala during the next two days.

The IMD said that minimum temperatures are in the range of 6-9 degrees Celsius over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, and north Rajasthan, and 10-12 degrees Celsius over parts of east Uttar Pradesh, remaining parts of Rajasthan, and northwest Madhya Pradesh.

“It is above normal by 1 to 3 degrees Celsius in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan and in many pockets over west Uttar Pradesh, west Madhya Pradesh and 4-7 degrees Celsius above normal over many parts of east Uttar Pradesh, east Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand,” the IMD said in its daily bulletin.

The IMD said that maximum temperatures are in the range of 14-15 degrees Celsius over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and in the range of 16-18 degrees Celsius over north Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh.

“It is below normal by 4-9 degree Celsius over many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh,” it said.

Dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail in the night/morning hours in some parts of Punjab and at isolated pockets of Haryana, and Chandigarh till January 9, and dense fog in isolated pockets for subsequent 24 hours, said the weather agency.

“Dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail for a few hours in the morning in some parts over west Uttar Pradesh and isolated pockets over Bihar on January 8 and dense fog in isolated pockets for subsequent two days,” it said.

Dense fog conditions are very likely to also prevail for a few hours in the morning in isolated pockets over east Uttar Pradesh during January 8 and January 19, over Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura till January 9, and over north Rajasthan during till January 12, said the IMD.

Cold Day to severe Cold Day conditions are very likely to continue in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and isolated pockets over Rajasthan till January 8.

(With IANS inputs)

