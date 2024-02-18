Very Heavy Rain, Snow, Thunderstorms Forecast For Himachal Pradesh, Red Alert Issued

A drastic fall in day temperatures was witnessed in the state with Dhaulakuan.

A red alert has been issued for seven districts of Himachal Pradesh. (Image: X/@Indiametdept)

Himachal Pradesh Red Alert: The meteorological department has issued a red alert for seven out of Himachal Pradesh’s 12 districts for Monday. According to the department, these seven districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain and snow, and thunderstorms accompanied by hail, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 50 kilometres per hour.

Meanwhile, the weather office on Sunday sounded a red alert for Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, and Shimla districts while it has also warned that essential services such as electricity and water supply and communication may be affected due to the inclement weather.

The reports of the met department say that a western disturbance affected the western Himalayan region on Saturday, with snow being recorded in the higher reaches of Kullu-Manali and Lahaul and Spiti.

Videos of snow near the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang have also been widely circulated on social media.

The Met Office has also issued a yellow warning for heavy rain and snow, and thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 40 kilometres per hour and lightning at isolated places for February 20.

A drastic fall in day temperatures was witnessed in the state with Dhaulakuan recording a high of 22.3 degrees Celsius. Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest, recording a night temperature of minus 0.3 degrees Celsius.

