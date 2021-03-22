New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday issued a whip to all its members to be present in the house tomorrow. “All BJP members in Lok Sabha are hereby informed that some very important legislative business will be taken up for discussion and passing in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, the 23rd March 2021,” the party’s chief whip Rakesh Singh, said in a release on Monday. Also Read - 'Its An Insult', Says Arvind Kejriwal After Lok Sabha Passes National Capital Territory of Delhi Amendment Bill 2021

"All members of BJP in Lok Sabha are therefore, requested to be positively present in the House throughout the day on Tuesday, the 23rd March 2021 and support the government's stand," Singh further said in the whip.

Parliament has so far passed the Insurance (Amendment Bill) 2021, J-K Appropriation Bill 2021, and Puducherry (Appropriation) Vote on Account Bill 2021.

The Budget Session of the Parliament, which had commenced with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind on January 29, concluded on February 29. The second part of the session started on March 8 and is scheduled to conclude on April 8.