New Delhi: One of the founding members of the Trinamool Congress, Tamonash Ghosh, died of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Expressing grief over his sudden death, Trinamool supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter and wrote, "Very, very sad." The three-time MLA from Falta was admitted to the hospital last month.

Tamonash Ghosh, who studied law before joining politics, has been the party treasurer since 1998 when the party was formed. "He was dedicated to the cause of the people and party. He contributed much through his social work. He has left a void that will be difficult to fill. On behalf of all of us, heartfelt condolences to his wife Jharna, his two daughters, friends and well wishers," the CM tweeted.

Very, very sad. Tamonash Ghosh, 3-time MLA from Falta & party treasurer since 1998 had to leave us today. Been with us for over 35 years, he was dedicated to the cause of the people & party. He contributed much through his social work. (1/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 24, 2020

He has left a void that will be difficult to fill. On behalf of all of us, heartfelt condolences to his wife Jharna, his two daughters, friends and well wishers. (2/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 24, 2020

Tamonash Ghosh first won the Falta seat on 2001 on a TMC ticket. Since then, he retained the seat.

According to reports, several other family members of the MLA were infected with COVID-19. But they were all cured.