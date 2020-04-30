Mumbai: The country was not even done with coming to terms with actor Irrfan Khan’s demise, here is another shocker. One of Bollywood’s greatest cine icons Rishi Kapoor is no more. The 67-year-old actor succumed to leukemia at 8:45 AM Thursday in Mumbai’s Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. Also Read - RIP Rishi Kapoor! Succumbing to Leukemia, Veteran Actor Dies at 67 in Mumbai, Here is all You Need to Know About The Condition

“Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last,” the family said in a statement. Also Read - From Priyanka Chopra to Virat Kohli, Celebrities Mourn The Death of Evergreen Actor Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor was in the hospital for two weeks, and was later moved to the ICU on Wednesday evening after his condition deterioated. The actor was in a serious condition, with his wife Neetu Kapoor by his side and his son Ranbir Kapoor making regular visits to the hospital. Also Read - Rishi Kapoor's Death: Official Statement From Family Says, 'he Kept Doctors Entertained to The Last'

Rishi Kapoor was battling cancer since 2018. He got treated in the US for a year and had returned to India in September 2019 after recovery. However, he fell ill again later.

Here’s how politicians reacted:

Ravi Shankar Prasad

Saddened by the sudden demise of #RishiKapoor who left a profound imprint on Bollywood by his versatile acting. Have grown up watching many of his films since my student days.

A great loss to the world of creativity.

My sincere condolences!

ॐ शान्ति!!

Prakash Javadekar

The sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor is shocking. He was not only a great actor but a good human being. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om Shanti

Arvind Kejriwal

Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor. He entertained several generations of Indians throughout his career. What a terrible loss.. My condolences to the grieving family. May God bless his soul.

Smriti Z Irani

Khannas, Kapoors and Malhotras he said will always love the good life, will always laugh gregariously … make the heavens happy Rishi Sir. Will miss you Folded hands

Balasaheb Thorat

Deeply Shocked & saddened by the untimely demise of a most charming actor Rishi Kapoor.

My Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends & fans. He showed great strength in fighting against cancer. He will be remembered for the iconic roles he played

#RIPLegend #RishiKapoor